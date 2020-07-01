|
|
|
China’s Software Stalked Uighurs Earlier and More Widely, Researchers Learn
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
A new report revealed a broad campaign that targeted Muslims in China and their diaspora in other countries, beginning as early as 2013.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China
New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China According to CNN, Chinese researchers say the G4 virus descends from 2009's H1N1 swine flu. CNN adds that a recent pig surveillance program that..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:42Published
|
|
Zoom Shifts Course on China's Censorship
Zoom is creating software that will block users based on geography. The feature comes after the Chinese government asked the company to block entities endorsing the Tiananmen Square protests of 1980.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:18Published
Tweets about this
|