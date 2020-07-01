Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump again slams China over COVID-19 pandemic

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Trump again slams China over COVID-19 pandemicWashington: US President Donald Trump has once again slammed China over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which America is struggling to contain amid a sudden surge in the number of new confirmed cases across several states. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, Trump said: “As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians

Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians 04:15

 From researchers warning of a new virus in China with pandemic potential, to travellers from India, among others, being barred from entry into European Union countries - here are the top ten news updates on the pandemic. A wedding in Bihar a few weeks ago is believed to have caused around 100...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden [Video]

Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed President Trump Tuesday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how he's responded to reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published
'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump [Video]

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face Mask [Video]

Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face Mask

President Trump is getting a fresh push to don a face mask during the pandemic from some Republicans and members of Fox News. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

WH Trade Adviser Navarro Says Trump Deal With China 'Over,' but Clarification Says Otherwise

 White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News' "The Story" Monday that President Donald Trump is terminating the China trade deal as intelligence...
Newsmax

The EU plans to ban US travelers indefinitely after haphazard COVID-19 response

The EU plans to ban US travelers indefinitely after haphazard COVID-19 response Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The European Union plans to ban travel from the US when it reopens its borders on July 1st because of the Trump...
The Verge


Tweets about this