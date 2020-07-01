Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal, Netherlands striker Miedema wins top women’s award

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been voted women’s player of the year by England’s Football Writers’ Association. The Netherlands international beat Bethany England of Chelsea by a single vote to claim the accolade. “Vivianne’s clinical efficiency in front of goal and her seemingly effortless poise, can mean her all-round ability and footballing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal striker Miedema wins FWA Women's Footballer of the Year award

 Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema is named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year.
BBC News

Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal & Netherlands striker named FWA Women's Footballer of Year

 Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema is named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year.
BBC Sport

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema named FWA Women's Footballer of the Year

 The Netherlands forward beat Chelsea's Bethany England, taking the trophy by just one vote
Independent


Tweets about this