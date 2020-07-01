Arsenal, Netherlands striker Miedema wins top women’s award

Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been voted women’s player of the year by England’s Football Writers’ Association. The Netherlands international beat Bethany England of Chelsea by a single vote to claim the accolade. “Vivianne’s clinical efficiency in front of goal and her seemingly effortless poise, can mean her all-round ability and footballing […]