|
Arsenal, Netherlands striker Miedema wins top women’s award
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been voted women’s player of the year by England’s Football Writers’ Association. The Netherlands international beat Bethany England of Chelsea by a single vote to claim the accolade. “Vivianne’s clinical efficiency in front of goal and her seemingly effortless poise, can mean her all-round ability and footballing […]
|
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this