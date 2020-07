Rah RT @darrenrovell: Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! The Mets have now paid Bonilla, who is now 57, $11.93 million for the 2000 season that he didn’… 3 seconds ago 🧸 RT @RyanFieldABC: Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! That’s a nice deposit to get every July 1st until 2035. https://t.co/pALVCreysS 12 seconds ago Lewis, Cultural Coward RT @mikemayerMMO: Happy MLB Deferment Day! This thread is dedicated to past, present, and future deferred contracts given to Major League… 16 seconds ago Mike Lagano RT @BaseballQuotes1: Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Today, the New York Mets will pay Bonilla $1,193,248.20, and will continue to do so thru 203… 17 seconds ago Gabriela Happy Bobby Bonilla day! https://t.co/gyHNP80Plw 17 seconds ago Jake Witter Happy Bobby Bonilla day folks. Make it a good one. #straightcashHomie 23 seconds ago Charlie Campanella RT @hsimon62: Happy Bobby Bonilla day everyone! He will receive $1.19 million from the NY Mets today and will keep getting that payment eve… 24 seconds ago Baseball Quotes Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Today, the New York Mets will pay Bonilla $1,193,248.20, and will continue to do so thru… https://t.co/2vgOgSlBS6 34 seconds ago