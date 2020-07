Germany’s Merkel underlines aim to complete Baltic pipeline Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday underlined her country’s aim of completing a new German-Russian gas pipeline that faces tough U.S. resistance. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will, if completed, transport natural gas about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) under the Baltic Sea. Along with eastern European countries that also oppose the project, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this