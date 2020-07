Video credit: ANI - Published 18 hours ago Sanjana Sanghi enquired by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case 01:09 Actor Sanjana Sanghi was questioned at Bandra Police Station in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Sushant's yet to release film 'Dil Bechara'. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.