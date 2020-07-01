Global  

Apple may be protecting itself from a potential iPhone 12 delay by stocking up on older, cheaper models like the iPhone XR

Apple may be protecting itself from a potential iPhone 12 delay by stocking up on older, cheaper models like the iPhone XRApple is reportedly ramping up production of older and current models like the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 lineup, and the iPhone SE to prepare for a possible iPhone 12 delay, according to Nikkei Asian Review. Mass production of the next iPhone is said to be...
