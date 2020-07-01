China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely, researchers learn Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TAIPEI, TAIWAN : Before the Chinese police hung high-powered surveillance cameras and locked up ethnic minorities by the hundreds of thousands in China's western region of Xinjiang , China's hackers went to work building malware, researchers say. The Chinese hacking campaign, which researchers at Lookout — the San Francisco mobile security firm — said on Wednesday had begun in earnest as far back as 2013 and continues to this day, was part of a broad but often invisible effort to pull in data from the devices that know people best: their smartphones. Lookout found links between eight types of malicious software — some previously known, others not — that show how groups connected to China's...


