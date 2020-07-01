China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely, researchers learn
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () TAIPEI, TAIWAN: Before the Chinese police hung high-powered surveillance cameras and locked up ethnic minorities by the hundreds of thousands in China’s western region of Xinjiang, China’s hackers went to work building malware, researchers say. The Chinese hacking campaign, which researchers at Lookout — the San Francisco mobile security firm — said on Wednesday had begun in earnest as far back as 2013 and continues to this day, was part of a broad but often invisible effort to pull in data from the devices that know people best: their smartphones. Lookout found links between eight types of malicious software — some previously known, others not — that show how groups connected to China’s...
