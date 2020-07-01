Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely, researchers learn

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely, researchers learnTAIPEI, TAIWAN: Before the Chinese police hung high-powered surveillance cameras and locked up ethnic minorities by the hundreds of thousands in China’s western region of Xinjiang, China’s hackers went to work building malware, researchers say. The Chinese hacking campaign, which researchers at Lookout — the San Francisco mobile security firm — said on Wednesday had begun in earnest as far back as 2013 and continues to this day, was part of a broad but often invisible effort to pull in data from the devices that know people best: their smartphones. Lookout found links between eight types of malicious software — some previously known, others not — that show how groups connected to China’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China

New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China 01:41

 New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China According to CNN, Chinese researchers say the G4 virus descends from 2009's H1N1 swine flu. CNN adds that a recent pig surveillance program that ended in 2018 discovered the disease. A study of the G4 virus is in the 'Proceedings of the National...

Related videos from verified sources

Why you should shut the toilet lid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Why you should shut the toilet lid to prevent the spread of COVID-19

YANGZHOU, CHINA — Researchers from China's Yangzhou University have used computer simulations to show that water flushed in an uncovered toilet can eject infected aerosol droplets up to three feet,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:00Published
13,000-Year-Old Ancient Bird Figurine Uncovered In China [Video]

13,000-Year-Old Ancient Bird Figurine Uncovered In China

A 13,000-year-old bird figurine believed to be the oldest-known piece of three-dimensional representational art in China was reportedly found in a heap of discarded material. A 13,000-year-old bird..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:58Published
FBI, DHS Set to Issue Warning to China Over Alleged Hacking of U.S. Coronavirus Researchers [Video]

FBI, DHS Set to Issue Warning to China Over Alleged Hacking of U.S. Coronavirus Researchers

U.S. agencies are set to issue a public warning to China, accusing them of hacking coronavirus researchers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 China’s Software Stalked Uighurs Earlier and More Widely, Researchers Learn - The New York Times https://t.co/Uy0IScdBNx 21 seconds ago

gslin

Gea-Suan Lin (DK) China's Software Stalked Uighurs Earlier and More Widely, Researchers Learn - The New York Times https://t.co/my5whBodYB via @nuzzel 6 minutes ago

Mmumbai1

RAINBOW "China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely, re .. OWASI, AND GANG READING THIS AND IGNORING WITH NO… https://t.co/uNqLYTkbga 6 minutes ago

3pupmomma

Kathy Kadane China’s Software Stalked Uighurs Earlier and More Widely, Researchers Learn https://t.co/yrVldQVk5l 13 minutes ago

sinsin_aniani

aniani sinsin RT @harrisk1111: China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely, researchers learn https://t.co/gILh7GB4Wm 16 minutes ago

karmapunishers

Punisher Evil China Killing Muslims Uighurs & Selling their organs in black market and for PLA. Chinese Destroying Mosques.… https://t.co/ZmhQkXXZU7 18 minutes ago

btcnasia

btcn asia China’s Software Stalked Uighurs Earlier and More Widely, Researchers Learn https://t.co/VRllEKgz1K RT @elindgren24 20 minutes ago

elindgren24

Erik Lindgren China’s Software Stalked Uighurs Earlier and More Widely, Researchers Learn https://t.co/bJevvb7yJL 20 minutes ago