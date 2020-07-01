Carl Reiner, legendary comedian, actor, writer and director, dies at 98 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Carl Reiner, a television legend, has died at 98. Reiner was a writer, producer, director and actor who started with Sid Caesar's comedy team and went on to create "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and direct several hit films. He died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills with his family, his assistant Judy Nagy told Variety, which said: Reiner was the winner of nine Emmy awards, including five for "The Dick Van Dyke Show." His most popular films as a director included "Oh God," starring George Burns, in 1977; "The Jerk," with Steve Martin, in 1979; and "All of Me," with Martin and Lily Tomlin, in 1984. Reiner remained in the public eye well into his 80s and 90s with roles...


