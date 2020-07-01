Local lockdowns: Misleading claims circulate online



Related videos from verified sources UK PM Johnson dismisses criticism on local lockdowns, tracing app



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed criticism on Wednesday of his government's plans to implement local lockdowns if there are flare-ups of the novel coronavirus and of an app to trace the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago Experts: Kids Turning To More Online Services During Pandemic Puts Them At Risk To Predators



CBS4's Nancy Chen shares safety tips for parents. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:04 Published 2 weeks ago How online marketplaces can help local economies, not hurt them | Amane Dannouni



The growth of online marketplaces like Uber, Airbnb and Amazon can sometimes threaten local businesses such as taxis, hotels and retail shops by taking away jobs or reducing income to the community... Credit: TED Duration: 12:27 Published 3 weeks ago

