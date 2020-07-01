Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

For Canada Day, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank B.C. hospital staff for their dedication

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Zoom call with health-care workers at a hospital in British Columbia as a way to mark Canada Day, thanking front-line staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day 00:54

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the coronavirus outbreak. William and Kate held a video call with six members of staff, who sat socially distanced in their blue scrubs, from Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial...

Related videos from verified sources

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call Canadian health workers [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call Canadian health workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called health workers in Canada to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic as they marked Canada Day. Prince William and Kate said they were full of..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 07:07Published
The Big and Small Ways Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana All the Time [Video]

The Big and Small Ways Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana All the Time

Kate Middleton never knew Princess Diana, but that doesn’t mean that she cannot honor her memory. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published
Missing Wimbledon will be worth the wait, Kate tells tennis fans [Video]

Missing Wimbledon will be worth the wait, Kate tells tennis fans

The Duchess of Cambridge has narrated a video to mark what would have been the opening day of Wimbledon, telling tennis fans it will be “worth the wait”. Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this