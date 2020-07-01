For Canada Day, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank B.C. hospital staff for their dedication
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Zoom call with health-care workers at a hospital in British Columbia as a way to mark Canada Day, thanking front-line staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
