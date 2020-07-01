For Canada Day, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank B.C. hospital staff for their dedication



Related videos from verified sources Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call Canadian health workers



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called health workers in Canada to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic as they marked Canada Day. Prince William and Kate said they were full of.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 07:07 Published 2 hours ago The Big and Small Ways Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana All the Time



Kate Middleton never knew Princess Diana, but that doesn’t mean that she cannot honor her memory. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:54 Published 4 hours ago Missing Wimbledon will be worth the wait, Kate tells tennis fans



The Duchess of Cambridge has narrated a video to mark what would have been the opening day of Wimbledon, telling tennis fans it will be “worth the wait”. Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this