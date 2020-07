Treasury to loan $700M to trucking company DOD sued in 2018 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A struggling trucking company once sued by the Department of Defense is getting a $700 million loan from the U.S. government because it “is critical to maintaining national security,” the Treasury Department said Wednesday. U.S. taxpayers will take a 29.6% stake in YRC Worldwide as a result of the deal, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this