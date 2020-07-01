Global  

New York officials halt indoor dining, alarmed by virus rise in other states

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK — With the coronavirus spreading rapidly in other large states like California, Florida and Texas, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City would not resume indoor dining at restaurants next week as anticipated. The decision to indefinitely delay indoor dining, which was made in conjunction with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, comes […]
