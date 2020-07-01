Coronavirus updates LIVE: Ten Melbourne postcodes enter lockdown; Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10.5 million as Australian death toll stands at 104
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Residents of 10 Melbourne postcodes identified as coronavirus hotspots have woken today to tighter restrictions today. Worldwide the number of infections has climbed past 10.5 million.
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. There have been 10 million confirmed cases worldwide. According to NBC News, the actual number of global cases could be much higher since there is limited testing in some parts of the world....
Chinese officials have announced the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for immediate use by military personnel. According to UPI. the vaccine, Ad5-nCoV is currently being studied in clinical trials. There..
People continue to lose battle against the global pandemic, coronavirus. At least 418 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 16,893. Comparatively there was a..