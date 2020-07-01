Global  

Prince Harry addresses institutional racism at Diana Awards

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry stressed the need to tackle institutional racism during a speech he recorded for Wednesday’s ceremony for the Diana Awards, a charity for young people set up to honor his late mother. In a video message shown in the virtual ceremony, the Duke of Sussex said that “institutional racism has no […]
Video credit: Yahoo Style - Published
News video: Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards

Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards 01:47

 Named after his late mother Princess Diana, Prince Harry discusses his mother's compassion towards people from every background and assures the public that he and Meghan are committed to doing the same to tackle institutional racism and racial injustices.

