Williams scores twice and Courage down Spirit 2-0 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Lynn Williams scored twice to help the North Carolina Courage beat the Washington Spirit 2-0 on Wednesday night in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. Williams has three goals in the tournament for the two-time defending league champions, considered the Challenge Cup favorites. Williams put North Carolina in front in the 50th […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Williams scores twice and Courage down Spirit 2-0 Lynn Williams scored twice to give the North Carolina Courage a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament

FOX Sports 7 minutes ago





Tweets about this