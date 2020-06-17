New Zealand's health minister resigns after virus blunders

Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
From a study which suggests that a cheap drug, dexamethasone, reduces death risk due to Covid-19, to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain testing negative - here are the top ten news updates on the..
New Zealand PM hits out after women released from quarantine before Covid test
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the releasing of two women from quarantine before they were tested for Covid-19 was “unacceptable”. The women, who are New Zealand citizens, had flown..
Ardern says new virus cases were "unacceptable failure"
New Zealand on Wednesday (June 17) said the defence force will now oversee the country's quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to..