UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong KongersLONDON (AP) — Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights to up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas passport, stressing that it would uphold its historic duty to a former British colony after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told lawmakers that Britain was changing its immigration rules to allow BNO passport holders a special route to citizenship. Eligible individuals...
PMQs: Boris Johnson announces new route for Hong Kong citizens to enter the UK

 Boris Johnson told MPs that he would introduce a new route for Hong Kongers with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK following the introduction of Beijing’s new security law.

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes

Carrie Lam defends new China security law

Carrie Lam defends new China security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended China's approval of a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, during a..

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation

Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation

Concerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition.

 Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas
