Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concernsPresident Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them but despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them. Trump made no mention of the masks or of the pandemic overall in a tweet Wednesday on his Independence Day plans. He thanked corporate donors for supporting what will, without question, be a special evening. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt outlined a second year of military-focused events in the nation’s capital on July Fourth, including Defense Department flyovers for a...
