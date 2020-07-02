Global  

New Zealand's health minister resigns over virus blunders

Thursday, 2 July 2020
New Zealand's health minister resigns over virus blundersWellington: New Zealand’s health minister resigned Thursday following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic. David Clark had earlier described himself as an “idiot” for breaking the nation’s lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for border lapses, generating an angry response from the public. Announcing his resignation, Clark said he’d put all his energy into the job. “But it has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in...
