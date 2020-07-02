New Zealand's health minister resigns over virus blunders



Related videos from verified sources Dallas Woman In Her 20s With No Underlying Health Conditions Among 7 New Coronavirus Deaths In County



Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 544 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 21,882. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:22 Published 10 hours ago No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth day running



Scotland has recorded no new deaths from people who have tested positive for coronavirus for a fourth consecutive day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. Speaking at the Scottish.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago We've been able to contain COVID-19 situation in Indore: MP Health Minister



While speaking to media in the national capital on June 29, the Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottam Mishra spoke on current situation of COVID-19 in the state. He said, "There are over 2500.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this