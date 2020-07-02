Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on vaccine hopes

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine competed with concern about rising U.S. infections. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia all advanced. Investors were encouraged after Pfizer and BioNtech announced preliminary data from a vaccine test, one of a series being […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices up on vaccine hopes, banking and financial stocks gain [Video]

Equity indices up on vaccine hopes, banking and financial stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on July 02 tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Wednesday's Stock Rally Wasn't About Economic Optimism: What Wall Street's Saying [Video]

Wednesday's Stock Rally Wasn't About Economic Optimism: What Wall Street's Saying

Wall Street is still bullish on a second-half 2020 recovery.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:09Published
Economic hope, tech love lift Nasdaq to record [Video]

Economic hope, tech love lift Nasdaq to record

Tech stocks continued to outshine the broader market amid widespread hopes the worst is over for the economy. Conway G. Gittens has the numbers.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on bank news

 BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after U.S. regulators removed some limits on banks’ ability to make investments....
Seattle Times

Asia stocks rise as recovery signs offset new lockdowns

Asia stocks rise as recovery signs offset new lockdowns Hong Kong (AFP) July 2, 2020 Asian markets rose Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by hopes for a vaccine, more...
Energy Daily

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

 Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on upbeat economic data and on hopes of more stimulus...
RTTNews


Tweets about this