Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on vaccine hopes
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine competed with concern about rising U.S. infections. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia all advanced. Investors were encouraged after Pfizer and BioNtech announced preliminary data from a vaccine test, one of a series being […]
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on July 02 tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was..