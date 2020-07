How undocumented migrant workers are slipping through Ontario's COVID-19 net Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The Ontario towns of Leamington and Kingsville have some of the highest rates of coronavirus infection in Canada, with large outbreaks on farms and at greenhouses. The province has started testing migrant workers, but these new measures overlook undocumented workers. 👓 View full article