Landslide in Myanmar jade mine kills at least 100

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Landslide in Myanmar jade mine kills at least 100The bodies of at least 100 jade miners were pulled from the mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday, in one of the worst ever accidents to hit the perilous industry. Scores die each year while working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China. The disaster struck after an early bout of heavy rainfall close to the Chinese border in Kachin State, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post. "The miners were smothered by a wave of mud," the...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Myanmar jade mine disaster: More bodies found at landslide site

Myanmar jade mine disaster: More bodies found at landslide site 01:40

 Rescuers retrieve 166 bodies but dozens more are feared dead after miners were swept away in a wave of mud.

Toll rises to at least 162 in Myanmar jade mine landslide

 HPAKANT, Myanmar--At least 162 people were killed Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such..
Myanmar: More than 160 killed in jade mine landslide [Video]

Myanmar: More than 160 killed in jade mine landslide

At least 50 also injured after miners 'smothered by a wave of mud' caused by heavy rain, officials say.

Myanmar jade mine landslide kills dozens

 Heavy rain triggers a wave of mud, engulfing workers at the site in Kachin state, officials say.
