Landslide in Myanmar jade mine kills at least 100 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The bodies of at least 100 jade miners were pulled from the mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday, in one of the worst ever accidents to hit the perilous industry. Scores die each year while working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China. The disaster struck after an early bout of heavy rainfall close to the Chinese border in Kachin State, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post. "The miners were smothered by a wave of mud," the...


