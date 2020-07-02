Global  

Hundreds of elephant carcasses discovered in Botswana over the last two months

Hundreds of elephant carcasses discovered in Botswana over the last two monthsAs many as 350 elephant carcasses were discovered during aerial surveys of the Okavango Delta in northern Botswana since the beginning of May. Officials investigating the sudden spike in the number of elephant deaths in the area are yet to identify the cause, but have ruled out the possibility of anthrax poisoning, The Guardian reported. Local conservationists first alerted the Botswana Government in May, after they spotted 169 carcasses during a three-hour aerial survey. A month later, at least 181 more elephant remains were discovered, bringing the total to over 350, BBC reported. A majority of the carcasses, as many as 70 per cent, were discovered around waterholes, a local source told...
