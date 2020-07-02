Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumph

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumphRed Bull’s home hope Max Verstappen will be looking to get the belated Formula One season off to a flyer with a hat-trick of home wins for Red Bull and an early lead in the drivers championship at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix. For everyone involved, the race will be an unprecedented experience — the calendar is unknown beyond the first eight races in Europe in 10 weeks, all to be run behind closed doors and severe limitations introduced with a new paddock protocol forbidding meetings. As racing returns, the COVID-19 virus remains in circulation, which requires all participants to be tested before travel to Austria on private chartered jets, ongoing tests, the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Mercedes Takes Stand Against Racism and Switches From Silver to Black Paint for 2020 F1 Season

Mercedes Takes Stand Against Racism and Switches From Silver to Black Paint for 2020 F1 Season 00:59

 Championship-winning Formula One team Mercedes will take a stand against racism and field a black-based livery for the 2020 season.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Austria Austria Country in Central Europe

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole as Ferrari make shocking return in Austria

 Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominate qualifying at Austrian GP, while Ferrari have shocking day.
BBC News

Bottas beats Hamilton to Austria pole

 Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominate qualifying at Austrian GP, while Ferrari have shocking day.
BBC News

Hamilton is again fastest in final practice for Austrian GP

 SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — World champion Lewis Hamilton made it a sweep when he posted the fastest time in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of..
WorldNews
Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener [Video]

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Lewis Hamilton fastest in Austrian Grand Prix first practice

 Lewis Hamilton is fastest in his Mercedes in the first practice session at the delayed start to the Formula 1 season in Austria.
BBC News

Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Racing driver

Rebellion Williams win first virtual Le Mans 24 Hours [Video]

Rebellion Williams win first virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

The first virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans is won by Rebellion Williams Esports on the day the actual race was scheduled to finish before being postponed due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:51Published
Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic [Video]

Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

Organisers have confirmed the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort is postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:44Published
F1 teams agree to cost-cutting measures with budget cap of $145 million for 2021, according to reports [Video]

F1 teams agree to cost-cutting measures with budget cap of $145 million for 2021, according to reports

Formula One's 10 teams agree cost-cutting measures including a budget cap of $145 million for 2021, according to reports

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:04Published

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Quarantine rules relaxed for major sporting events in England

 New rules mean F1, international football, golf and snooker tournaments can return in England.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Quarantine rules relaxed for sports teams and film crews

 New rules mean F1, international football, golf and snooker tournaments can return in England.
BBC News

Austrian GP: Formula 1 drivers to wear 'end racism' T-shirts

 Formula 1 drivers are all planning to wear T-shirts saying "End Racism" before Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Formula 1: US & Brazil races unlikely to happen - Toto Wolff

 The US and Brazilian Grands Prix are unlikely to take place this year as a result of the coronavirus, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
BBC News

Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing Austrian Formula One racing team based in Milton Keynes, England

Red Bull practise at Silverstone ahead of F1 restart [Video]

Red Bull practise at Silverstone ahead of F1 restart

Red Bull driver Alex Albion drove 100 kilometres at Silverstone on Thursday (June 25) as he and his team prepared for the new Formula One season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:30Published

Austrian Grand Prix Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix

Leclerc will not 'take the knee' before Austrian Grand Prix

 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says he will not take the knee before the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix - but emphasised his support for anti-racism.
BBC News

Drivers' reluctance to 'take a knee' shows 'lack of understanding' - Hamilton

 Lewis Hamilton believes some drivers' reluctance to take a knee before the Austrian Grand Prix is due to a lack of understanding of the issue of racism.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Has De Blasio Made New York Unlivable? [Video]

Has De Blasio Made New York Unlivable?

New York City is one of the most exciting and resilient cities on the world. However, the coronavirus, economic downturn, and race riots have reduced residents quality of life. New York's energy and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:12Published
Maserati presents Nettuno - The new 100% Maserati engine that adopts F1 technology for a road car [Video]

Maserati presents Nettuno - The new 100% Maserati engine that adopts F1 technology for a road car

The new engine is the beating heart of the MC20 super sportscar that will make its world premiere in September. The unit was designed at Maserati’s Modena facilities: the Maserati Innovation Lab on..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 07:12Published
Cool timelapse captures summer storm sweeping over New York City [Video]

Cool timelapse captures summer storm sweeping over New York City

Impressive timelapse footage captured by Colby Billhardt on the 85th floor of the One World Trade Centre shows a storm sweeping across New York City on June 30. "Needless to say - Tuesday's summer..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

F1 Drivers all wear “End Racism” T-shirts, but 6 don’t kneel

 SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One drivers all wore a black T-shirt with “End Racism” written on it before the start of the season-opening Austrian...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Which?FOX Sports

IndyCar: Drivers with the most wins all time

 These are the winningest drivers in North American open-wheel racing (IndyCar, CART, USAC) history.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPN

Leclerc will refuse to take knee with F1 drivers as he rejects Hamilton plan

Leclerc will refuse to take knee with F1 drivers as he rejects Hamilton plan The F1 season gets underway on Sunday afternoon and all eyes will be on the drivers at the start of the race after Lewis Hamilton called on everyone to take a...
Daily Star Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this