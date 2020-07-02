Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumph Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

's home hope Max Red Bull 's home hope Max Verstappen will be looking to get the belated Formula One season off to a flyer with a hat-trick of home wins for Red Bull and an early lead in the drivers championship at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix . For everyone involved, the race will be an unprecedented experience — the calendar is unknown beyond the first eight races in Europe in 10 weeks, all to be run behind closed doors and severe limitations introduced with a new paddock protocol forbidding meetings. As racing returns, the COVID-19 virus remains in circulation, which requires all participants to be tested before travel to Austria on private chartered jets, ongoing tests, the...


