UK judge rejects tabloid’s bid to throw out Depp libel suit Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by tabloid newspaper The Sun to quash a libel suit from actor Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused his ex-wife. Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this