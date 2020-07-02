Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japan’s capital sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Japan’s capital sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two monthsSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency. The Japanese capital, with 14 million people, had initially sought to hold new daily cases at fewer than 20 after the government lifted the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Resurgence In Air Travel Despite Rise In Coronavirus Cases

Resurgence In Air Travel Despite Rise In Coronavirus Cases 02:38

 CBS4's Ted Scouten reports what airlines are doing to keep passengers safe.

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Brazil deploys army to help protect Indigenous people [Video]

COVID-19: Brazil deploys army to help protect Indigenous people

A military operation to fight COVID-19 in Brazil as the risk grows for the country's Indigenous communities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Southland Coronavirus Cases Continue Sharp Increase As July 4th Weekend Looms [Video]

Southland Coronavirus Cases Continue Sharp Increase As July 4th Weekend Looms

Counties across the Southland continued Wednesday to report sharp increases in coronavirus cases.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:16Published
States Reverse Course On Reopening As Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Surge [Video]

States Reverse Course On Reopening As Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Surge

From California to Florida, states across the nation have started reversing course on reopening plans as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases spikes and hospitalizations continue to grow.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Australia posts biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases in two months

 Australia's second most populous state deployed ambulances and mobile test centers in a coronavirus testing blitz as the country recorded the biggest daily rise...
Japan Today

Coronavirus | Japan's capital sees biggest rise in cases in two months

 Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said about 70% of cases on Thursday were among people in their 20s and 30s.
Hindu

Australia sees second wave of virus after restrictions eased

Australia sees second wave of virus after restrictions eased Sydney: Australia’s second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its...
WorldNews


Tweets about this