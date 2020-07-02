Japan’s capital sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency. The Japanese capital, with 14 million people, had initially sought to hold new daily cases at fewer than 20 after the government lifted the... 👓 View full article

