Fire damages building at Iran nuclear enrichment site
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire broke out early Thursday at a building above Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, though officials said it did not affect its centrifuge operation or cause any release of radiation. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran sought to downplay the fire, calling it an “incident” that only affected an […]
Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating..
