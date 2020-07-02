Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire damages building at Iran nuclear enrichment site

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire broke out early Thursday at a building above Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, though officials said it did not affect its centrifuge operation or cause any release of radiation. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran sought to downplay the fire, calling it an “incident” that only affected an […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Iran's Zarif says ending arms ban 'inseparable' from nuclear deal

Iran's Zarif says ending arms ban 'inseparable' from nuclear deal 02:34

 As the US tries to rally support to extend UN arms embargo on Iran it faces scepticism from UNSC members.

Related videos from verified sources

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran [Video]

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran

Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 00:38Published
Fire damages downtown Milwaukee building Sunday morning [Video]

Fire damages downtown Milwaukee building Sunday morning

Firefighters worked to contain a early morning fire at a downtown Milwaukee 6-story building early Sunday morning.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:46Published
Fire Damages Apartment Building In Lower Burrell [Video]

Fire Damages Apartment Building In Lower Burrell

A fire ripped through an apartment building in Lower Burrell, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

'Incident' damages construction near Iran nuclear site

 An “incident” damaged an under-construction building Thursday near Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, though it did not affect it
Hindu

‘Incident’ near Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility damages building

 An “incident” damaged an under-construction building Thursday near Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, though it did not affect its...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this