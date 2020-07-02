|
McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of […]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this