Vettel ‘surprised’ Ferrari did not want to keep him

Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published 6 days ago Ferrari - Back On Track @ Mugello 04:53 Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were back in action for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow during a test day using the 2018 car at the Mugello circuit. Its purpose was for the drivers to get back in the swing of driving again and for the whole team to work on the new anti Covid-19 protocols.