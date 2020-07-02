How California went from success story to virus hot spot Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California’s mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge , hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened. As July 4th approaches, the mood has soured. Infection rates and hospitalizations are rising fast. Most bars have been […] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Pippa RT @digg: How California Went From A Coronavirus Success Story To A New Hot Spot --@germanrlopez/@voxdotcom https://t.co/CAeMEVMeLG 2 minutes ago val RT @PCH_SF: Fearless in #COVID19 #CA. Why? 1)victims of our own success 2)virus never left 3)#lockdownfatigue 4)no unified message confusin… 4 minutes ago Jabier Zabaleta RT @luistxo: "How California went from a coronavirus success story to a worrying new hot spot" -> irekiera eta erlaxazioa, maskara gutxi,… 5 minutes ago TIMEPolitics How California went from coronavirus success to hotspot in just 5 weeks https://t.co/i66Yj1lH3l 10 minutes ago Luistxo Fernandez "How California went from a coronavirus success story to a worrying new hot spot" -> irekiera eta erlaxazioa, mask… https://t.co/rWCWBGnQHN 16 minutes ago hannah jez RT @ArashMarkazi: Californians are losing their fear of the coronavirus, setting the stage for disaster. https://t.co/SMmx5yCo12 22 minutes ago Digg How California Went From A Coronavirus Success Story To A New Hot Spot --@germanrlopez/@voxdotcom https://t.co/CAeMEVMeLG 27 minutes ago randyhkatz How California went from a coronavirus success story to a new hot spot - Vox https://t.co/p60kUWEJ6L 29 minutes ago