How California went from success story to virus hot spot
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California’s mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened. As July 4th approaches, the mood has soured. Infection rates and hospitalizations are rising fast. Most bars have been […]
