Senate sends China sanctions over Hong Kong crackdown to Trump's desk

The The Senate has passed by unanimous consent a punitive sanctions bill against Chinese officials after the government there passed a national security law that experts say erodes Hong Kong 's independence. The sanctions bill, which passed with unanimous approval in the House on Wednesday, now heads to Donald Trump 's desk. More follows… Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Daily coronavirus briefing No hype, just the advice and analysis you need Enter your email address Continue Continue Please enter an email address Email address is invalid Fill out this field Email address is invalid Email already exists. Log in to update your... 👓 View full article

