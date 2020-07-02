Global  

Senate sends China sanctions over Hong Kong crackdown to Trump's desk

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Senate sends China sanctions over Hong Kong crackdown to Trump's deskThe Senate has passed by unanimous consent a punitive sanctions bill against Chinese officials after the government there passed a national security law that experts say erodes Hong Kong's independence. The sanctions bill, which passed with unanimous approval in the House on Wednesday, now heads to Donald Trump's desk.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: China approves controversial Hong Kong security law

China approves controversial Hong Kong security law 00:58

 China has approved a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, which many Hongkongers claim will erode the territory's autonomy. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam refused to discuss the law during a press conference shortly before Chinese authorities approved it.

U.S. House passes China sanctions bill [Video]

U.S. House passes China sanctions bill

[NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 1) passed a bill with unanimous consent taking aim at China's new national security law for Hong Kong. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
China's National security law for Hong Kong in place: All you need to know [Video]

China's National security law for Hong Kong in place: All you need to know

China's National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect and the first arrest under the new law has also been made. Protests have broken out in Hong Kong, with many arguing that this brings an end..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests [Video]

Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests

Critics say new law that criminalises actions against China threatens the identity and freedoms of the former British territory and deepens fears of oppression.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:24Published

House passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong; Senate next

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday joined the Senate in approving a bill to rebuke China over its crackdown in Hong Kong by imposing sanctions on groups...
Seattle Times

US Senate passes bill to punish China over Hong Kong

 The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday that would impose mandatory sanctions on people or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kong's...
IndiaTimes


