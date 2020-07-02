Global  

Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter tweets just like her anti-Trump father

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter tweets just like her anti-Trump fatherKellyanne Conway's teen daughter, Claudia Conway, has recently taken to Twitter, and clearly she's a chip off her ol' dad's block. While her mother Kellyanne is sycophantic counselor to Donald Trump, her husband (and Claudia's father)...
Video credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: Republican Kellyanne Conway's Daughter is a Liberal TikToker

Republican Kellyanne Conway's Daughter is a Liberal TikToker 04:37

 Kellyanne Conway is a prominent Republican and longtime Trump Supporter, currently serving as a policy advisor to the conservative President. However, her teenage daughter has recently come out as a loud-and-proud liberal, showing she's pro-choice, pro-LGBT and pro-BLM.

