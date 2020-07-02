Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter tweets just like her anti-Trump father
Kellyanne Conway is a prominent Republican and longtime Trump Supporter, currently serving as a policy advisor to the conservative President. However, her teenage daughter has recently come out as a loud-and-proud liberal, showing she's pro-choice, pro-LGBT and pro-BLM.
Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.
Hillary Clinton insists she would have handled coronavirus better than Donald Trump. In a chat with the THR podcast Clinton speculates that had she been President her administration could have saved more lives. Hillary says she would have modeled "more responsible behavior" during the coronavirus pandemic. "I know I would have done a better job." Her comments come amid mounting case totals in the US.
President Donald Trump announced the construction of a "National Garden of American Heroes." The garden is meant to honor iconic figures through history. The executive order on the development listed at least 31 Americans who will be memorialized in a series of statues. The list included... Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin... Billy Graham, Martin Luther King, Jr., Douglas MacArthur.... former President Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, and Betsy Ross.
Recent polls indicate that President Donald Trump is losing his bid for re-election. There are still four months before the election. According to Politico there are several ways challenger Joe Biden can blow the election. Biden might say the wrong thing at a debate. He might have an awkward moment in an interview or at a press conference. Trump’s massive advertising campaign might begin to resonate, hurting Biden’s favorability ratings.