1st LD: UN chief warns of impacts of COVID-19 on peace and security

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
1st LD: UN chief warns of impacts of COVID-19 on peace and securityUNITED NATIONS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reminded the Security Council of the multi-faceted implications of COVID-19 on international peace and security. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to profoundly affect peace and security across the globe," he told the Security Council. "The risks are diverse." The consequences can be seen even in a number of countries traditionally seen as stable. But the impacts are particularly apparent in countries already experiencing conflict or emerging from it -- and may soon engulf others, he said. Tensions are rising as a result of the severe socio-economic fallout...
