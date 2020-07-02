1st LD: UN chief warns of impacts of COVID-19 on peace and security
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () UNITED NATIONS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reminded the Security Council of the multi-faceted implications of COVID-19 on international peace and security. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to profoundly affect peace and security across the globe," he told the Security Council. "The risks are diverse." The consequences can be seen even in a number of countries traditionally seen as stable. But the impacts are particularly apparent in countries already experiencing conflict or emerging from it -- and may soon engulf others, he said. Tensions are rising as a result of the severe socio-economic fallout...
