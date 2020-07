Atalanta beats Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to stay in hunt for 3rd Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta beat Napoli 2-0 in Serie on Thursday to keep up the pressure on Inter Milan in the fight for third place. Mario Pašalić and Robin Gosens scored in the second half to extend Atalanta’s club record tally to 82 league goals this season, in 29 matches. It was Atalanta’s seventh successive […] 👓 View full article

