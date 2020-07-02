Global  

Liverpool gets guard of honor from dethroned champ Man City

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool’s players received a guard of honor from Manchester City on Thursday before playing the team they dethroned as Premier League champions. The tribute came exactly a week after Liverpool ended its 30-year title drought thanks to second-place City losing at Chelsea. Liverpool was led out by captain Jordan Henderson at […]
News video: Jurgen Klopp says guard of honour from Manchester City a 'nice gesture'

Jurgen Klopp says guard of honour from Manchester City a 'nice gesture' 00:39

 Premier League Champions Liverpool will receive a guard of honour when they play rivals Manchester City. However, manager Jurgen Klopp is in no mood to ease off and has said "We will not defend the title next season, we will attack the next one."

