Locals: South Dakota police removed Confederate flag emblem
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota police department has removed a decal from its squad cars that featured a Confederate battle flag next to an American flag, according to local residents. Dave Mogard, the police chief in Gettysburg, a small city named after the famous Civil War battle, declined to confirm that the decal […]
