Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Locals: South Dakota police removed Confederate flag emblem

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota police department has removed a decal from its squad cars that featured a Confederate battle flag next to an American flag, according to local residents. Dave Mogard, the police chief in Gettysburg, a small city named after the famous Civil War battle, declined to confirm that the decal […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Flag commission to be chosen soon

Flag commission to be chosen soon 01:56

 The Mississippi Legislature made history this weekend, approving a bill﻿ that will change the state flag and erase ﻿a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist.﻿ So now that the measure has passed it begs the question, what happens next?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Confederate statue battle in Brandon [Video]

Confederate statue battle in Brandon

The battle over Confederate statues comes to the metro.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:25Published
Four police officers dispute employment of black manager in London store [Video]

Four police officers dispute employment of black manager in London store

Four Metropolitan police officers have been accused of racially profiling the black manager of footwear chain, Footasylum Bexleyheath, in Greater London on June 18. Nicholas Garande, aged 29,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:38Published
Former Mississippi flag lowered at State Capitol [Video]

Former Mississippi flag lowered at State Capitol

The former Mississippi state flag bearing a Confederate emblem on Wednesday was lowered outside of the State Capitol building in Jackson, a day after Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this