|
Blue Jays granted exemption to train in Toronto
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — All 30 Major League Baseball teams will train at their regular-season ballparks for the pandemic-shortened season after the Toronto Blue Jays received a Canadian federal government exemption on Thursday to work out at Rogers Centre. Toronto will move camp from its spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida., where players reported for intake […]
