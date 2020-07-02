Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Looking to flex his newfound influence among Kentucky Democrats after his Senate campaign fell just short, Charles Booker reached out Thursday to unite behind Amy McGrath’s uphill fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker, a progressive who lost to McGrath by about 15,100 votes in primary election results […] 👓 View full article

