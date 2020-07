Bremen’s Bundesliga future on edge after 0-0 with Heidenheim Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga future remained in doubt after being held to a 0-0 draw by second-division Heidenheim in the first leg of their relegation-promotion playoff on Thursday. Bremen, which finished third from bottom in the top division, will have to do without captain Niklas Moisander for the second leg on Monday […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this