Brazil network ends Rio soccer deal over new Bolsonaro rule

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s TV Globo terminated its contract with Rio de Janeiro state’s local soccer body Thursday after powerhouse club Flamengo broadcast a home match using the team’s YouTube account under a new federal rule. The move was enabled by an executive order issued last week by President Jair Bolsonaro, who is a […]
