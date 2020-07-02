All The Brazilian Politics Brazil network ends Rio soccer deal over new Bolsonaro rule Brazil’s TV Globo terminated its contract with Rio de… https://t.co/p7Ql7sW7Em 2 days ago DEMOCRACIA RT @mauriciostycer: Brazil network ends Rio soccer deal over new Bolsonaro rule https://t.co/IdoLucGoyx 2 days ago DEMOCRACIA RT @MSavarese: Brazil network ends Rio soccer deal over new Bolsonaro rule. By me for @AP. https://t.co/pFyUPZoTt8 3 days ago Sports News Brazil network ends Rio soccer deal over new Bolsonaro rule https://t.co/YFFXyqSqt0 3 days ago Mauricio Stycer Brazil network ends Rio soccer deal over new Bolsonaro rule https://t.co/IdoLucGoyx 3 days ago Mauricio Savarese Brazil network ends Rio soccer deal over new Bolsonaro rule. By me for @AP. https://t.co/pFyUPZoTt8 3 days ago