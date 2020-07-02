Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour to urge more support to stem post-Covid job losses

BBC News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds will call for jobs schemes to be extended during local lockdowns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Labour blame lack of financial support for job losses

Labour blame lack of financial support for job losses 02:35

 Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon has criticised the financial support given to the aviation sector by the government, saying the lack of conditions attached to funding has led to major job losses - despite significant shareholder payouts. Mr McMahon also criticised the furlough scheme for not...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans cherishing more time with their family during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Americans cherishing more time with their family during COVID-19 pandemic

Seventy-five percent of Americans have been able to witness a key moment in their child's life that they otherwise may have missed while they've been in self-isolation, according to a new survey. The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Cruise ship left abandoned in UK harbour due to travel industry job losses [Video]

Cruise ship left abandoned in UK harbour due to travel industry job losses

Two cruise ships at anchor in Portland Harbour, Dorset, UK on Wednesday (July 1) have joined others that are in Weymouth Bay as the cruise industry cannot sail. Both of the ships join others as the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:54Published
Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks [Video]

Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks

Just two months after merging, programmatic ad platform Rubicon Project and video management platform Telaria are taking on a new name, Magnite. It is a rebranding that involved hundreds of staff from..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:49Published

Tweets about this