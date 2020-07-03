FedEx Urges Washington Redskins to Change Their Name

Washington Redskins could be changing name



The Washington Redskins could be getting a new name. The team says it will review the name as it has been criticized by native American groups and others. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 7 hours ago

Redskins Reviewing Team Name Following Request From Sponsors



The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:31 Published 10 hours ago