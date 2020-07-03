Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FedEx Urges Washington Redskins to Change Their Name

TIME Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name

FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name 00:41

 According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist connotations. FedEx said that over 80 groups and shareholders that invest in them demanded that...

Related videos from verified sources

Washington Redskins could be changing name [Video]

Washington Redskins could be changing name

The Washington Redskins could be getting a new name. The team says it will review the name as it has been criticized by native American groups and others.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Redskins Reviewing Team Name Following Request From Sponsors [Video]

Redskins Reviewing Team Name Following Request From Sponsors

The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published
Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks NFL Team To Change Name [Video]

Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks NFL Team To Change Name

The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

FedEx joins push to rename Washington Redskins team

 FedEx is joining the push to rename the Washington Redskins football team, along with other investors who oppose the name's racist origins. The shipping giant,...
CBS News Also reported by •Al JazeeraSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesESPNCBC.ca

Washington Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks Them To Change It

 The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Al JazeeraSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesJust JaredBBC NewsIndependentNPR

Tweets about this