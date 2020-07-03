FedEx Urges Washington Redskins to Change Their Name

According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name.
This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist connotations.
FedEx said that over 80 groups and shareholders that invest in them demanded that...
