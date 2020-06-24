Global  

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

Hindu Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The three-time National Award winner was not keeping well for some time.
News video: Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71 01:26

 Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 in Mumbai on July 03. She was admitted to hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad. She...

Covid vaccine in India by August 15? India to have a vaccine by Independence Day? | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine in India by August 15? India to have a vaccine by Independence Day? | Oneindia News

PM Modi is in Leh weeks after clashes in Galwan Valley, CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane accompany him; Over 20,000 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time in India; ICMR to launch..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published
Daily Punch: Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Complaining About Breathlessness [Video]

Daily Punch: Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Complaining About Breathlessness

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalized after she complained about breathlessness, it was confirmed she tested negative for Covid-19. On the other hand, a second film was announced on actor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published
Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues [Video]

Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues

Noted choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised after she complained of breathing trouble. The 71-year-old has been admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, since Saturday. #SarojKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:23Published

When Bebo credited Saroj Khan for her success

 Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday at a city hospital. She was 71.
IndiaTimes

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Saroj Khan

 Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, passed away early Friday morning after a brief admission into hospital after she complained of breathing issues. She...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Saroj Khan passes away: These throwback pictures from her Instagram will leave you nostalgic

 Saroj Khan, popularly known as 'masterji' passed away on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned on social media...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

