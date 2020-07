Six Victorian AFL clubs set to relocate to Queensland Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Queensland Premier has revealed six Melbourne-based clubs will be based for the "rest of the season" in Queensland as the fall-out of COVID-19 continues. 👓 View full article

