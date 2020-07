WA's King Leopold Ranges officially renamed the Wunaamin-Miliwundi Ranges to shed ties to 'evil tyrant' Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A renowned West Australian landmark that was previously called the King Leopold Ranges after an "evil tyrant" who enslaved African people, has now been renamed in honour of its Aboriginal heritage. 👓 View full article

