English pubs are reopening — they won’t be the same Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

LONDON (AP) — Asking people in English pubs to keep their distance is going to be tough after they’ve had a few of their favorite tipples. Pub managers will have to be resourceful come Saturday when they and other parts of the hospitality industry in England open their doors to customers for the first time […] 👓 View full article