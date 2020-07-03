Global  

French prime minister resigns, reshuffle expected

Seattle Times Friday, 3 July 2020
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned as a government reshuffle is expected in the coming days, the French presidency announced Friday. The statement didn’t say whether whether Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new […]
