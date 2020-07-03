French prime minister resigns, reshuffle expected

Friday, 3 July 2020 () PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned as a government reshuffle is expected in the coming days, the French presidency announced Friday. The statement didn’t say whether whether Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new […]
President Macron arrives in Downing Street as part of the June 18 celebrations to commemorate the French Resistance leader Charles de Gaulle's call to arms in 1940. He was met by Prime Minister Boris..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published