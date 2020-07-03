Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK PM plans daily White House-style press briefings

BBC News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The televised format is expected to be brought in by October, a Downing Street source says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read

Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read 00:41

 President Donald Trump has denied being briefed about Russians offering bounties to Taliban militants to kill US and coalition troops. But according to CNN, that claim is disputed by multiple people who briefed Trump, were present for briefings, and prepared the briefings. However, they say Trump's...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Boris Johnson to 'introduce White House-style televised press briefings' in overhaul of No 10 communications

 Downing Street is expected to recruit experienced broadcaster to front questions from press
Independent

The real Russia hoax

 (CNN)President Donald Trump has termed the richly reported stories that the Russians paid Afghan militants bounties to kill US soldiers based in Afghanistan a..
WorldNews

U.S. Senator to block military promotions until assurances on former White House aide

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator..
WorldNews

Trump says administration has done 'incredible job' with coronavirus, despite daily cases climbing to high

 Trump touted the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic even as daily new cases in the U.S. surpassed 50,000 for the first time.
USATODAY.com

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Coronavirus: Parents should 'control their teenagers' to prevent second wave, top medical adviser urges

 Future pandemic spike cannot be ruled out, deputy chief medical officer warns at Downing Street briefing
Independent

Coronavirus: Downing Street blames councils for failure to receive key outbreak information

 Town hall bosses failing to return data privacy paperwork, says Boris Johnson's spokesman
Independent

Boris Johnson to urge Britain's drinkers not to 'overdo it' when pubs reopen on 4 July

 Prime minister returns to Downing Street lectern 10 days after daily press conferences were halted
Independent

Related videos from verified sources

Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears [Video]

Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears

White House coronavirus advisers Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci weren't overly enthused about President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma. According to Business Insider, they expressed fears..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
COVID-19 Predicted to Kill 200,000 in the US by October, Model Says [Video]

COVID-19 Predicted to Kill 200,000 in the US by October, Model Says

COVID-19 Predicted to Kill 200,000 in the US by October, Model Says The model comes from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. It was once used by the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Struggles To Explain Lack Of Female Representation During Coronavirus Response [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Struggles To Explain Lack Of Female Representation During Coronavirus Response

Prime minister Boris Johnson struggled during a liasion committee hearing to explain why the government's response to coronavirus and the daily press briefings to the public didn't have more female..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this