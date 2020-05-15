Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French PM Edouard Philippe resigns as Macron plans new team

BBC News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Edouard Philippe headed President Emmanuel Macron's government for three years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Édouard Philippe Édouard Philippe Prime Minister of France

French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns with government reshuffle expected in days

 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned ahead of a government reshuffle, the French presidency announced Friday. The statement didn't say whether..
WorldNews
French schools grapple with social distancing [Video]

French schools grapple with social distancing

Lunch from a distance and face masks in classrooms. How are French schools adapting to strict sanitary protocols? Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
Coronavirus vaccine: French pharma giant Sanofi irks Paris with US first for cure comment [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine: French pharma giant Sanofi irks Paris with US first for cure comment

Edouard Philippe, France's prime minister, said "equal access for everyone to the vaccine is not negotiable". It came after French pharma giant Sanofi suggested the US would be first in line for any cure. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:42Published

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Macron says new tactics 'shifted the dynamic' in Sahel fight [Video]

Macron says new tactics 'shifted the dynamic' in Sahel fight

Leaders from G5 Sahel bloc of nations and French president meet in Nouakchott to discuss campaign against armed groups.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to gates in French Finance Ministry protest [Video]

Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to gates in French Finance Ministry protest

The protest at the Finance Ministry comes a day after the French president, Emmanuel Macron, announced €15 billion in measures to combat the climate crisis.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Macron accuses Turkey of ‘criminal’ role in Libya

 French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Turkey of “criminal responsibility” in the conflict in Libya. This is another round in France’s criticism of..
WorldNews
'Moment of truth': Macron wants EU recovery fund agreement in July [Video]

'Moment of truth': Macron wants EU recovery fund agreement in July

'Moment of truth': Macron wants EU recovery fund agreement in July

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Time For France’s Macron To Prove He’s A Different Kind Of President – OpEd

Time For France’s Macron To Prove He’s A Different Kind Of President – OpEd By Khaled Abou Zahr* When Emmanuel Macron was elected, it seemed he wanted to differentiate himself from previous French presidents. He was a new breed of...
Eurasia Review

'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris By Michel Rose and Elizabeth Pineau PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when an aide...
WorldNews

Macron removes prime minister Edouard Philippe ahead of reshuffle

 French prime minister steps down as President Macron launches reshuffle ahead of 2022 election
FT.com


Tweets about this

Joycep7777

Joyce A Plattner RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigns. 4 seconds ago

NTeehankee

Necie Teehankee RT @MailOnline: French PM Edouard Philippe resigns as Emmanuel Macron prepares reshuffle https://t.co/Gcdxs2fzkJ 10 seconds ago

eva_ecs019

Eva Cohen BBC News - French PM Edouard Philippe resigns as Macron plans new team https://t.co/gE6k48LLZl 35 seconds ago

OBallmark2

William (Billy) Hunt esq,,On_Da_Ball French Prime Minister resigns, forcing government reshuffle https://t.co/DXumQyM52T 1 minute ago

NTForwardFocus

Nicola Thomas RT @Telegraph: 🚨 BREAKING: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned ahead of a government reshuffle https://t.co/0O3HwU9ceM 2 minutes ago

Jimmydeleeuw

Jimmy de Leeuw Patriots 👀Ghislaine🇫🇷 hiding there a lot in her life. https://t.co/pMevMki80M #DigitalSoldiers #WWG1WGA. @GenFlynn… https://t.co/lIMNoJKUpt 2 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol PM Narendra Modi reached #Leh with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane today In… https://t.co/DgM91Aq5XK 2 minutes ago

oluwagbemigapos

Ogpnews French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigns https://t.co/nElSIN40Bq 2 minutes ago